22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second floor window.

According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive near the door to the address with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was transported to the hospital by Canton fire, and pronounced dead at 5:27 a.m.

The victim was later identified as 52-year-old Gary Marx, according to police.

After consulting the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center, police said detectives identified the suspect as Jamarri Harper, 22.

They obtained a search warrant for his apartment, and arrested him after he leapt from a second story window in an attempt to flee from officers.

He is charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disabiliy and receiving stolen property.

Harper is also wanted in Cuyahoga County under unrelated active warrants from aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, grand theft auto, aggravated theft and failure to comply with law enforcement, all with gun specifications.

Police said Harper is currently in the hospital for injuries sustained from jumping out of the window.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

