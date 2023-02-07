2 Strong 4 Bullies
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 westbound on Tisen Road when her car crossed over the centerline, leving the south side of the road and striking a pole.

She was transported to Summa-Akron City Hospital for life-threatening injuries, where police said she was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remain under investigation, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

