$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West River Rd.

Cheryl Johnson ((Source: WOIO))

Elyria police said Steven Johnson, 73, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Cheryl is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Lorain County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.