Akron, Cuyahoga Falls firefighters help in East Palestine

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters with Akron and Cuyahoga Falls went to East Palestine Tuesday morning to help crews deal with the train crash and “controlled explosion” of five Norfolk-Southern train cars carrying vinyl chloride.

The train crash happened Friday, Feb. 3 and the evacuation of multiple East Palestine residents, as well as 20 homes in Pennsylvania, happened on Sunday, Feb. 5.

No timetable for East Palestine residents to return home, officials say

On Monday, crews destroyed the rail cars carrying the dangerous chemicals, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the evacuation order had not been lifted, due to air quality concerns.

Akron firefighters sent Lt. Ken Johnson, Lt. Dustin Davis, FF Brooke Cutter and FF Matt Pace.

Cuyahoga Falls sent a crew of four as well, Lt. Scott Christiansen, Kenneth Facemine, Rob Gipson and Aaron Volcansek.

They will be deployed for a twelve-hour shift.

“We understand and appreciate the need from our fellow firefighters and departments. We are pleased to be able to send help where needed,” said Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko,

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

