2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery

(Source: 19 News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday.

Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.

The victims said they were approached by two men, one with a gun, who demanded the keys to their car.

They handed over the keys, according to police, and they suspects drove away in their car, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The car has not yet been recovered, according to Akron police.

Police said the suspects were around 16-19 years old, the one with the gun wearing a black coat and black pants and the other wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

Latest News

North Olmsted senior, Ida Hajjaj, turned her capstone project into a job.
North Olmsted student turn class project, to start the start of her career
Garfield Heights house fire (Source: Maple Heights fire)
Garfield Heights officer rescues woman from house fire
Cleveland looking for missing 14-year-old
Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
American Lung Association releases tips for communities affected by East Palestine fire