Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday.

Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.

The victims said they were approached by two men, one with a gun, who demanded the keys to their car.

They handed over the keys, according to police, and they suspects drove away in their car, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The car has not yet been recovered, according to Akron police.

Police said the suspects were around 16-19 years old, the one with the gun wearing a black coat and black pants and the other wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

