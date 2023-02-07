2 Strong 4 Bullies
American Lung Association releases tips for communities affected by East Palestine fire

Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Lung Association released health tips Tuesday for residents of East Palestine area after a train derailment and fire released chemicals into the air Friday.

In a press release, the American Lung Association says it urges all residents to follow guidance from on-site emergency personnel as well as instructions from broadcast systems.

The association released five tips to help keep impacted residents safe.

  • Follow advice to evacuate when directed and stay away until the evacuation order is lifted: Smoke from the derailment site can include gases, chemicals and soot pollution that can pose life-threatening harm. Wind direction changes and can blow those contaminants far from the original site. Listen to public health and emergency direction to know about steps to take to protect yourself and your family.
  • Don’t count on a mask: Dust masks, designed only to filter out particles, do not provide adequate protection. Ordinary dust masks allow gases and the more dangerous smaller particles to pass through. Although special, more expensive dust masks with true HEPA filters or N-95 masks will filter out some damaging fine particles, they may not fit properly, won’t protect against harmful gases and are difficult for people with lung disease to use.
  • Keep an eye on symptoms: Higher levels of smoke, gases or chemicals can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing new or worsening symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Seek emergency care if symptoms are severe, such as difficult or painful breathing. The first symptoms can appear as late as 24 hours or even days after exposure.
  • Special considerations for people living with chronic lung disease: People living with certain medical conditions like asthma, COPD or cardiovascular disease may be at higher risk for health effects. Specifically, people with asthma or COPD should follow their asthma action plan or COPD action plan developed with their healthcare provider and report any worsening of symptoms promptly. Living with any chronic lung disease may put you at risk for new or worsening respiratory symptoms and it is important to avoid exposure whenever possible and pay close attention to your symptoms.
  • Ask for help. The American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect your lungs during emergency situations.

Cities in the surrounding area have canceled school for the week, citing an “abundance of caution”.

Northeast Ohio school closings, air quality checks following train derailment

some surrounding cities have reported an odor, but no known elevated air quality levels.

Release of gas in East Palestine train completed

