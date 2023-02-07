2 Strong 4 Bullies
An inside look at CPD’s planned new headquarters site

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the media were granted on Monday a look inside downtown’s ArtCraft building, the planned site for Cleveland Police’s new headquarters.

“The building that this is that just exists in downtown is amazing,” said Dorothy Todd, Deputy Chief of Staff for CPD. “We’re hoping that if things go through we can look at, hopefully, the future of the headquarters.”

The ArtCraft building sits on the corner of Superior Avenue and East 25th Street, nestled next to Interstate 90. The property used to be a combined commercial and artist space.

City leaders now hope to take advantage of the building’s sturdy structure and close location to the center of Cleveland, and plan to fully complete the move by as early as 2025.

“You may not think so no but it’s a really handsome building...just a great example of Cleveland’s industrial history,” City Architect Carter Edman said.

The architect also said the new headquarters would also house all of CPD’s teams and branches under one roof: “7 stories, 250 thousand square feet, it’s a good fit for us.”

CPD’s current teams are scattered across several locations—a fact Todd is constantly aware of. “If you have to talk to a certain unit, you have to go drive there,” she explained.

A complete rehabilitation of the ArtCraft building will include a new roof; a new HVAC and elevator system; and a new parking and storage facility.

The next stage for the headquarter plan also includes establishing its budget. While a final price has not been finalized, the open-book contract pricing is set to not exceed 90 million dollars. Edman says that is still a lower cost than other alternatives.

“The cost of tearing down and building from scratch would be at least twice as much,” he said.

City budget meetings will start next week, where city leaders will also discuss the budgeting plans for the new police headquarters project. Edman explains that this stage will be the next big hurdle to overcome.

“This building has wanted love for a long time, and we’re going to do a great job on it,” he said.

