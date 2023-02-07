2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black History Month: Meet 20 Cleveland Black history legends

Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023(Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is recognizing several Cleveland Black history legends during Black History Month 2023.

This is part of our continued efforts to show the good work happening in Cleveland and beyond.

Below are 20 people credited with creating Black history here in Northeast Ohio:

Yvette Nicole Brown

Reverend Dr. E. Theophilus Caviness

Clayborne George

The Dazz Band

Ruby Dee

Julian Earls

Lethia Cousins Fleming

Zelma Watson George

Arsenio Hall

Steve Harvey

Langston Hughes

Jane Edna Hunter

Dr. Edward B. Jackson

Gerald Levert

Fannie Lewis

Robert P. Madison

Ruth McKinney

Margaret Mitchell

Eleanor Montgomery

William Whitley

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

