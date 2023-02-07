Cleveland City Council approves money for East 4th renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council gave the go-ahead for money to renovate the East 4th Street entertainment district Monday night.

Council approved using a $1.4 million balance of a TIF (tax increment financing) for the renovation which will cost about $1.65 million.

The proposal, which includes the re-imaging of restaurant patios and the installation of a pocket park, public art, and updated lighting, is intended to create a more resident and visitor-oriented central business district.

The changes would also allow it to be the city’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, allowing patrons and visitors to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants and have “open containers” as they walk around East 4th, according to a press release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.