Cleveland City Council passes fare evasion ordinance

The Greater Cleveland RTA partners up with surrounding transportation services to save you money.
The Greater Cleveland RTA partners up with surrounding transportation services to save you money.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved a legislation to reduce the penalties for people who evade paying for public transportation Monday night.

However, Cleveland laws do not have authority over the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, a separate state-created entity, according to a City Council press release.

The release says the reduction, which would now charge the evader with a minor misdemeanor and fine them up to $25, can only be encouraged for use by the RTA.

The current charge for fare evasion is a fourth degree misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $250 in fines or 30 days in jail, the press release says.

Currently, first-time adult offenders receive a warning and second-time offenders are offered the option of paying a $25 administrative fee to avoid criminal charges, according to the press release.

The release says juvenile offenders receive a written warning for the first offense, and a $25 administrative fee if received within 30 days of the second and subsequent offense.

