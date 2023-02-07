Cleveland City Council passes fare evasion ordinance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved a legislation to reduce the penalties for people who evade paying for public transportation Monday night.

However, Cleveland laws do not have authority over the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, a separate state-created entity, according to a City Council press release.

The release says the reduction, which would now charge the evader with a minor misdemeanor and fine them up to $25, can only be encouraged for use by the RTA.

The current charge for fare evasion is a fourth degree misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $250 in fines or 30 days in jail, the press release says.

Currently, first-time adult offenders receive a warning and second-time offenders are offered the option of paying a $25 administrative fee to avoid criminal charges, according to the press release.

The release says juvenile offenders receive a written warning for the first offense, and a $25 administrative fee if received within 30 days of the second and subsequent offense.

