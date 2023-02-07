2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old

Cleveland looking for missing 14-year-old
(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old they say has been missing since Jan. 13.

Janiah Smith was reported missing Feb. 5, police say.

The report says she 5′4 with pink braids and brown eyes.

Police say she may be on the west side, Hough area, or East 30th street and Cedar Avenue.

She was last seen in a black coat and blue and beige pants, the report says.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

