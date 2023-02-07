2 Strong 4 Bullies
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business

Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business(Source: WOIO)
By Katie Tercek
Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant.

Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing.

The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center.

Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News he recently received a letter of eviction.

“The building next door has been closed for a little bit. I am the only one here,” said Abounader. “They can’t keep me open because I am attached to the building. So there for they are going to shut everything down.”

The business has remained family-owned for more than three decades, and customers who walk through the doors aren’t leaving hungry.

“This is our spot. Definitely before Browns games,” said Matt Heller, a customer.

“We struggled through COVID. The riots messed it up. We suffered through that,” said Abounader.

19 News has reached out to building ownership to learn why it must close.

