CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark Fulton neighborhood Tuesday.

Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Working House Fire W30th at Clark. A witness says there was a small explosion that preceded this blaze. Unknown if anyone lives here no one was home at the time. pic.twitter.com/uYU8k3y56B — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 7, 2023

No injuries were sustained in the fire at W. 30th & Clark Fulton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

