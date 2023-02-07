2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD.

EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not brandish a firearm, EPD confirmed.

There were no reported injuries, according to EPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Elyria Police:

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say(Elyria Police)

He was described by police as wearing a blue jacket, black stocking cap, and glasses over a mask.

EPD said this suspect shares similarities with the suspect who robbed Key Bank on Jan. 23.

[ Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect ]

If you recognize this man or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Loesch at 440-326-1205 or email Tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

You can also send your tips anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Reference case #2023-3500 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

Latest News

The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before...
Shaker Heights parent speaks out after their 1st grader is accused of bringing ammunition to school
There's a push to allow those beverages outside through DORA (designated outdoor refreshment...
Cleveland City Council approves money for East 4th renovations
Cleveland Police new HQ
An inside look at CPD’s planned new headquarters site
East Palestine families evacuate from their homes in the ‘red zone’ for controlled chemical...
East Palestine families evacuate homes for controlled explosion after train derailment