ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD.

EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not brandish a firearm, EPD confirmed.

There were no reported injuries, according to EPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Elyria Police:

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say (Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say (Elyria Police)

He was described by police as wearing a blue jacket, black stocking cap, and glasses over a mask.

EPD said this suspect shares similarities with the suspect who robbed Key Bank on Jan. 23.

[ Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect ]

If you recognize this man or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Loesch at 440-326-1205 or email Tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

You can also send your tips anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Reference case #2023-3500 with your tips.

