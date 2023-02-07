Evan Mobley of Cavaliers goes 3rd in Rising Stars draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley of the Cavs was scooped up quickly in the Rising Stars draft held Tuesday afternoon.

The Rising Stars event is a 3-team tournament; the coaches are former NBA All-Stars Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol.

It will be played Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mobley, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Cavs this season, also played in the event last year as a rookie.

