Evan Mobley of Cavaliers goes 3rd in Rising Stars draft
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley of the Cavs was scooped up quickly in the Rising Stars draft held Tuesday afternoon.
The Rising Stars event is a 3-team tournament; the coaches are former NBA All-Stars Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol.
It will be played Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mobley, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Cavs this season, also played in the event last year as a rookie.
