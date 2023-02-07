2 Strong 4 Bullies
Evan Mobley of Cavaliers goes 3rd in Rising Stars draft

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley drives against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley drives against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley of the Cavs was scooped up quickly in the Rising Stars draft held Tuesday afternoon.

The Rising Stars event is a 3-team tournament; the coaches are former NBA All-Stars Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol.

It will be played Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mobley, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Cavs this season, also played in the event last year as a rookie.

