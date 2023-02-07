FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two of the organization’s operatives and the seizure of four firearms, including two assault rifles, according to police.

Police said 36 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and other drugs were seized earlier this week, while four kilograms of confirmed fentanyl from this organization were seized earlier in the investigation.

“The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding. Identifying, investigating, and apprehending drug traffickers and the networks in which they work are one of the highest priorities of the FBI,” FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen stated.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 30-50 times more potent than heroin, police said, and it takes only about 2mg of fentanyl to kill a human.

“The net amount of fentanyl in this operation would be enough to kill 20 million people and carries a street value of $5,200,000,” police stated.

Police said this was a large-scale and long-term investigation into the Ohio arm of the drug trafficking organization supplied by a nationwide distribution network based out of Mexico.

Local, state, and federal partners from agencies in multiple states collaborated in the investigation, according to police.

“I commend the efforts of the FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task force for the stellar results of this successful initiative,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said. “Fentanyl is a poison effecting the lives of countless Ohioans and Americans. An investigation of this magnitude is a significant indicator of what is accomplished through strategic, partnered law enforcement initiatives.”

“The success of this initiative is undoubtedly the result of the tireless efforts of everyone on the task force,” stated Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones. “Through collaborations such as this, we can collectively focus on our shared mission of making our communities safer.”

Cleveland Police listed these agencies who supported the operation in Ohio:

FBI

United States Attorney’s Office

United States Border Patrol

Cleveland Division of Police

Moreland Hills Police Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

United States Coast Guard Investigative Service

Bedford Police Department

Internal Revenue Service

Parma Police Department

Solon Police Department

Ohio Adult Parole (ODRC)

Independence Police Department

Ottawa County Drug Task Force

Shaker Heights Police Department

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

Brooklyn Police Department

North Royalton Police Department

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Department

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Painesville Police Department

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office

Ohio HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas)

Cleveland Police listed these agencies who spearheaded the operation outside of Ohio:

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SAINT/CVC HIDTA

Sacramento FBI Safe Streets Task Force

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force- Sacramento Strikeforce

Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento ATF

New York DEA

Rialto Police Department Narcotics Unit

Orange County Regional Narcotics Suppression Program

Saint Louis, Missouri DEA

“We appreciate the collaboration with our federal, state, and local agencies. This operation underscores the immense coordination that is necessary to thwart drug trafficking networks from infiltrating our communities and endangering the public,” said Nelsen.

Cleveland Police shared this description of the CGNL:

“The Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL) is a long-standing multiagency major crimes task force composed of over 40 investigators and analysts from multiple federal, state, and local agencies. The CGNL Task Force works to identify and target for prosecution local, national, and Transnational Criminal Organizations engaged in organized criminal activity within the City of Cleveland, the Northern District of Ohio, the United States, and throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

