Garfield Heights officer rescues woman from house fire

Garfield Heights house fire (Source: Maple Heights fire)
Garfield Heights house fire (Source: Maple Heights fire)((Source: Maple Heights fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights police officer is being credited with saving a woman’s life early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Officer Michael Malak was on patrol when he saw smoke coming from a home in the 4700 block of E. 84th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Officer Malak then ran into the home and pulled the woman to safety. She was the only person inside the residence.

When firefighters arrived on the scene several moments later, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Garfield Heights firefighters said an adult dog was saved, but six or seven puppies in a cage died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several other fire departments: including, Maple Heights and Oakwood Village, helped battle the blaze.

