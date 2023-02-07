Hazardous materials on trains strictly regulated by government

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in East Palestine, Ohio and just across the Pennsylvania state line continue to face an evacuation notice following Friday’s train derailment.

We’re told about 20 of the cars on the train contain hazardous materials.

Federal, state and local officials continue to monitor the potentially dangerous situation.

Gov. Mike DeWine visited the site Monday and said inhaling toxic fumes close to the accident could be deadly.

Freight trains like this pass through our cities and our farmland every day.

19 Investigates looked into how hazardous materials are regulated to prevent accidents like this.

Hazardous materials transported on trains face strict regulation by the federal government, including the Federal Railroad Administration, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

We found railroads must fill out forms with the EPA before shipping hazardous materials.

And they must be signed off by multiple people, including the shipper and the carrier.

The Federal Railroad Administration conducts inspections and audits.

19 Investigates found in fiscal year 2020, the latest year with posted data, railroad inspectors recommended 3,211 violations nationwide for hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern Railway, the company involved in this accident, had 391 violations in “cases closed,” according to the report.

The civil penalty for that was initially assessed at more than $1.6 million.

According to the Association of American Railroads, improvements to hazardous materials operations, including a focus on safety, have led to a 60% decline in train derailments from 2000 to 2020.

19 Investigates learned Ohio ranks third in the nation for train accidents over the last five years, with 304 accidents.

And nearly $20 million dollars has been reported in damages in our state due to derailments during that same time period.

All hazardous materials shipped on trains are required to be labeled, under federal law.

That way first responders know what they’re dealing with in an accident like this.

