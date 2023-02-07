2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Hazardous materials on trains strictly regulated by government

A railroad crossing in northeast Ohio.
A railroad crossing in northeast Ohio.(WOIO)
By Sara Goldenberg
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in East Palestine, Ohio and just across the Pennsylvania state line continue to face an evacuation notice following Friday’s train derailment.

We’re told about 20 of the cars on the train contain hazardous materials.

Federal, state and local officials continue to monitor the potentially dangerous situation.

Gov. Mike DeWine visited the site Monday and said inhaling toxic fumes close to the accident could be deadly.

Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment

Freight trains like this pass through our cities and our farmland every day.

19 Investigates looked into how hazardous materials are regulated to prevent accidents like this.

Hazardous materials transported on trains face strict regulation by the federal government, including the Federal Railroad Administration, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

We found railroads must fill out forms with the EPA before shipping hazardous materials.

Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard

And they must be signed off by multiple people, including the shipper and the carrier.

The Federal Railroad Administration conducts inspections and audits.

19 Investigates found in fiscal year 2020, the latest year with posted data, railroad inspectors recommended 3,211 violations nationwide for hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern Railway, the company involved in this accident, had 391 violations in “cases closed,” according to the report.

The civil penalty for that was initially assessed at more than $1.6 million.

According to the Association of American Railroads, improvements to hazardous materials operations, including a focus on safety, have led to a 60% decline in train derailments from 2000 to 2020.

19 Investigates learned Ohio ranks third in the nation for train accidents over the last five years, with 304 accidents.

East Palestine residents fear for their lives following train derailment

And nearly $20 million dollars has been reported in damages in our state due to derailments during that same time period.

You can search for that data by state and county here.

All hazardous materials shipped on trains are required to be labeled, under federal law.

That way first responders know what they’re dealing with in an accident like this.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Explainer: What chemical is on board derailed Ohio train before they burn it off in ‘controlled release’
Jewelry theft inside SouthPark Mall