Jayland Walker’s mom will attend the State of the Union Address

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron police in 2022, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening in Washington D.C.

Pamela Walker is the guest of Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes.

Sykes said Walker is there “to raise awareness of the need for national police reform.”

While in Washington D.C., Pamela will also participate in a closed-door session of the Congressional Black Caucus. The parents of Tyre Nichols, the man beaten to death by Memphis police officers, will also participate in the session.

Jayland, 25, was shot and killed on June 27, 2022.

Akron police said they attempted to pull over Walker around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues, but Walker refused to stop and a chase began.

According to family attorney Bobby Dicello, officers attempted to pull over Walker for a traffic and equipment violation.

Near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said Walker fled from the car on foot and ran into a nearby parking lot.

According to police, officers fired at Walker because they believed he “posed a deadly threat to them.”

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and the Summit County Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett, a gun was recovered in Walker’s vehicle and a shell casing was found on the side of the road on the path of the chase.

The eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Walker were brought back to work in October, due to staffing concerns.

