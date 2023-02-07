Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal justice advocates in Ohio are pushing for changes to a juvenile court process they say does more harm than good.

Through a process known as a “bind over,” children who commit serious crimes can have their cases transferred to adult court, where they will be tried as adults, sentenced as adults,

Once in adult court, the children can then be tried and sentenced as adults, and then sent to serve their time in adult prisons.

Cuyahoga County transfers significantly more children to adult court than any other county in the state, according to data from the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Ronnie Cannon has come a long way since his days as a youth.

In 1993, when Cannon was 16-years-old, he committed a violent crime. Because he was a juvenile, his case was moved to adult court in a process known as a “bindover”.

In Ohio, bindovers are divided into two categories: discretionary and mandatory.

Discretionary bindovers are cases where a judge reviews the case and decides if the minor should be tried as an adult.

In the case of cannon, his was “mandatory”. Because of the violent nature of his crime... State law required his case be automatically moved to adult court, where he was convicted and sent to an adult prison.

Cannon says, “Just understanding the magnitude of what’s taking place and not even knowing the severity of what was to come in terms of that would be incarcerated for almost two decades. "

Juvenile advocates, like Leah Winsburg with the Children’s Law Center, say Cannon’s bind over experience, along with many other young offenders, puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to rehabilitation. “When we talk about young people who are incarcerated in adult jails and prisons, there are some really brutal conditions that they can be exposed to. "

Winsberg goes on to say, “We know that they’re denied the rehabilitative and age and developmentally appropriate services and interventions. That the juvenile justice system is designed to provide the adult justice system simply isn’t built to provide interventions for young people, right? So when they’re in adult facilities, they’re denied the educational and social skill building interventions that they really need to grow and develop, but they’re also exposed to more violence.”

Research shows most juvenile offenders grow out delinquent behaviors as they become adults. But once a child is prosecuted as an adult, they are 34-percent more likely to reoffended after being released, compared to kids whose cases stay in the juvenile system. The Ohio supreme court also says children who are bound-over, often deal with more severe consequences.

“Pretty startling statistics of young people in adult facilities where they’re twice as likely to commit suicide or attempt suicide, and they’re more likely to be sexually and physically assaulted as well, and so because of the stigma that’s attached to them being involved in the justice system as an adult. And being labeled a felon for life, that stigma then creates additional collateral consequences for young people who are released from adult prison and they face all of the same collateral sanctions that adults do, which makes successful reentry and reintegration that much more difficult,” says Winsberg.

Data from the state of Ohio shows that Cuyahoga County transfers more children to the adult court that any other county in the state. In 2021, 97 juveniles were bound over to the adult court. So, what’s being done to lower that number and are there alternatives to help rehabilitate juvenile offenders?

Cullen Sweeney is the chief public defender in Cuyahoga county. Right now, his office only handles 25% of juvenile cases. He’s now asking the court to give the public defenders 50% because he believes they are better equipped to handle them.

“We’re in a unique position, I think because we have resources that maybe the individual attorneys don’t. We have investigators on staff, social workers who work on mitigation and in juvenile cases developing, you know, sort of the life history of the child and why we shouldn’t give up on this child is critical,” says Sweeney.

In the last year, Sweeny says his office has managed to keep nearly 70% of their bind-over cases in juvenile court. Sweeney says, “We think it is a good start, and we appreciate that.”

