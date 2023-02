CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In his first press conference as a Dallas Maverick, former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving took aim at his most recent team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie on his time in Brooklyn:

"I did what I was supposed to do. Took care of my teammates. Was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading."



Amazing. Can't make it up, man. https://t.co/1bTHwkdr8b — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 7, 2023

Irving was traded to Dallas by Brooklyn and is in the final year of his contract. He will be a free agent at season’s end.

LeBron James was hopeful the Lakers could have acquired Irving.

Maybe It’s Me — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2023

