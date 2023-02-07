2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say

Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking through drywall and stealing leaf blowers and a chainsaw from a Cleveland apartment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened in the 3300 block of Archwood Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.

Police said the suspect got into the apartment building through the emergency door.

The suspect then broke through the drywall and stole five leaf blowers and an Eco chainsaw, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the red van shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or red van, or have any other information on this crime.

