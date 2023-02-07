2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Akron boy who tried to protect pregnant sister

D’Lawrence Scott
D’Lawrence Scott(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of murder after shooting 15-year-old Jerry Davis in Akron, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Feb. 6.

Walsh said jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of the following charges:

  • two counts of murder with gun specifications
  • improper discharging a firearm at a habitation with a gun specification
  • felonious assault with a gun specification

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien at 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

D’Lawrence Scott got into a fight with his then pregnant girlfriend at her grandmother’s home in the 1000 block of Biruta Street on May 24, 2022.

The girlfriend suffered injuries to her face.

Her brother, 15-year-old Jerry Davis, intervened along with an adult neighbor.

While this was happening, D’Lawrence Scott’s father, 57-year-old Lawrence Scott, arrived to pick him and his two children up.

After putting his kids in the car, D’Lawrence Scott grabbed a gun, returned to the home and opened fire.

Davis was shot in the chest and died later that day.

D’Lawrence Scott then left with his father.

The U.S. Marshals found and arrested the father and son two days later near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

D’Lawrence Scott was hiding in the back seat of the car that was driven by his father, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Their bond was set at $1 million each.

Lawrence Scott is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and is due in court for a scheduled pre-trial on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

Latest News

FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before...
Shaker Heights parent speaks out after their 1st grader is accused of bringing ammunition to school