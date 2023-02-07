Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Akron boy who tried to protect pregnant sister

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of murder after shooting 15-year-old Jerry Davis in Akron, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Feb. 6.

Walsh said jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of the following charges:

two counts of murder with gun specifications

improper discharging a firearm at a habitation with a gun specification

felonious assault with a gun specification

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien at 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

D’Lawrence Scott got into a fight with his then pregnant girlfriend at her grandmother’s home in the 1000 block of Biruta Street on May 24, 2022.

The girlfriend suffered injuries to her face.

Her brother, 15-year-old Jerry Davis, intervened along with an adult neighbor.

While this was happening, D’Lawrence Scott’s father, 57-year-old Lawrence Scott, arrived to pick him and his two children up.

After putting his kids in the car, D’Lawrence Scott grabbed a gun, returned to the home and opened fire.

Davis was shot in the chest and died later that day.

D’Lawrence Scott then left with his father.

The U.S. Marshals found and arrested the father and son two days later near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

D’Lawrence Scott was hiding in the back seat of the car that was driven by his father, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Their bond was set at $1 million each.

Lawrence Scott is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and is due in court for a scheduled pre-trial on Feb. 16.

