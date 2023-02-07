2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman

Jeremiah Williams (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of individuals on Rockaway Street, where at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.

Teyaurra Harris, 21, was a passenger in a vehicle in the area when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Harris in September 2022 at a home in Akron.

Williams will be sentenced at a later date.

