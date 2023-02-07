Northeast Ohio school closings, air quality checks following train derailment

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools and communities are practicing caution after a train derailment Saturday containing various hazardous chemicals.

Springfield Local Schools noted their closure Tuesday was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Springfield Local Schools are closed tomorrow Tuesday February 7 out of an abundance of caution. Posted by Springfield Local Schools-New Middletown on Monday, February 6, 2023

Springfield Township Fire and Rescue took to their social media to address the situation as well, saying they had been notified of an odor and haze within the area.

After contacting the correct personnel, they asked all residents to shelter in place as a precaution while they worked to figure out the cause.

Attention to all residents within Springfield Township: We have been notified of an odor and a smoke haze within areas... Posted by Springfield Township Fire & Rescue on Monday, February 6, 2023

Later reports from the department stated that the Mahoning County Hazmat team, along with EPA and members from the Norfolk Southern Company, recorded good air quality as well as the haze beginning to clear out.

As a precaution, they still ask residents to stay inside into Tuesday morning.

The Mahoning County Hazmat team, along with the EPA and members from the Norfolk Southern company have been within areas... Posted by Springfield Township Fire & Rescue on Monday, February 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.