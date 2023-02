EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The train carrying vinyl chloride that derailed in East Palestine was successfully released of the gas, according to the Canton City Public Health Facebook page.

The smoke from an explosion that occurred moments after the controlled release of the vinyl chloride began at the train... Posted by Canton City Public Health on Monday, February 6, 2023

The train derailed Friday and an evacuation notice was issued by Governor Mike DeWine Sunday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.