Rob Chudzinski on Browns legend Joe Thomas: ‘It was a joy for me to coach him’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rob Chudzinski remembered Joe Thomas as a talented and total professional who commanded respect in the locker room.

“It was a joy for me to coach him,” Chudzinski told WOIO Tuesday. “When he spoke, people listened.”

Thomas is expected to sail into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

The Class of 2023 will be announced Thursday.

Chudzinski was Thomas’ first offensive coordinator in Cleveland and later became the Browns head coach.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.