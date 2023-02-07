Shaker Heights parent speaks out after their 1st grader is accused of bringing ammunition to school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Jatanna Carter says she and her husband could no longer stay quiet about what happened to their daughter at Onaway Elementary School in Shaker Heights last month, when the 6-year-old was sent home, accused of bringing bullets to school.

Raven’s parents tell 19 News, she was not the student who brought the bullets to school.

“How can you have a school system that’s supposed to be so diverse that you allow somebody to say something about this child? And that’s it. We don’t do any we don’t do nothing. We don’t interview no kids. We don’t check any other kids, bookbags. We glance in Raven’s bookbag and say yeah, it was Ravens family. That’s it,” she said.

School officials say last month a student handed a staff member a box of ammunition and they immediately called Shaker Heights Police. Officers came out, searched the school and didn’t find a weapon.

Shaker Heights Police Department bodycam footage provided to 19 News shows officers talking with staffers on January 17. Parents were notified about the incident two weeks later via a letter.

The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before dismissal. (WOIO-TV)

Carter tells 19 News her daughter is distraught as they tried to get to the bottom of it: where did the bullets come from and who did they belong to?

“My husband took off many days off work to figure out because don’t have bullets or guns in our home so we were making noise and they figured it out. The little guy that handed the bullets in? His parents had just took him on a shooting trip to Michigan,” said Carter.

In a statement to 19 News, Shaker Heights City schools writes:

“We took this incident very seriously and acted according to our safety protocols in notifying police, staff and families. Police came to the school, took statements about the incident and began an investigation. Our administrators spoke with the families of students involved in this incident.

“The investigation by police and our security staff concluded that a weapon was never present at the school. As we stated a week ago, we may never know exactly how the ammunition made its way into one of our classrooms. However, students and staff were never in danger. There was no threat.

“We have received a complaint from one family and are investigating that complaint. After this or any incident, we review and, when necessary, refine our procedures and protocols.”

– Shaker Heights City School District

In the meantime, Carter has removed her daughter from the classroom and the family has filed a complaint with the district. They are pushing for changes and for staffers to go through implicit bias training.

“Are you going to move forward? How do you move forward?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.

“When you’re preaching to your children and do the right thing. Your children are doing the right thing and they still don’t get the benefit of the doubt at six,” said Carter. “If you can’t look at a situation and come up with the proper judgment for incidents like this? Now, they’re saying, oh, it was just bullets, but it could have been just anything.”

Shaker Heights police will be joining the Onaway PTO Principal Chat on Feb. 27 to discuss gun safety in the community and other issues of interest.

