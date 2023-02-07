‘We are full!’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter searches for dog-friendly homes

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for people to take in dogs, short-term and long-term.

According to a post on their Facebook, the shelter is completely full and worried about the stress this may cause on the dogs.

The post reminds potential adopters about the “spectacular” dogs they have available right now looking for homes.

They also have dogs looking for “short-term, longer-term and fosters to adopt.”

You can view available dogs on their website, as well as find more information about how to adopt, donate and more.

