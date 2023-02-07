2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We are full!’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter searches for dog-friendly homes

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for people to take in dogs, short-term and long-term.

According to a post on their Facebook, the shelter is completely full and worried about the stress this may cause on the dogs.

WE ARE FULL! We don’t say this too often, but we are packed to the gills. It’s what keeps us up at night. The fuller you...

Posted by Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter on Monday, February 6, 2023

The post reminds potential adopters about the “spectacular” dogs they have available right now looking for homes.

They also have dogs looking for “short-term, longer-term and fosters to adopt.”

You can view available dogs on their website, as well as find more information about how to adopt, donate and more.

