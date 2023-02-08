19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Tomorrow for some morning rain followed by a damaging wind threat afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then move well north of Cleveland. A cold will track through Ohio from west to east tomorrow. An active day tomorrow for our area. Rain will develop from the southwest after midnight tonight. We will have a light to moderate rain tomorrow morning. Expect a wet drive into work and school. Much of the rain will be out by early afternoon. The story then turns to the wind. A surge of very warm air tomorrow will allow temperatures to spike into the 60s. The rapid change in air masses will also cause intense wind. A south wind tomorrow afternoon could gust over 47 mph at times. The strong winds continue into Thursday night as a colder air mass builds in. Wind damage and power loss a definite possibility.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.