2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Tomorrow for some morning rain followed by a damaging wind threat afternoon and evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then move well north of Cleveland. A cold will track through Ohio from west to east tomorrow. An active day tomorrow for our area. Rain will develop from the southwest after midnight tonight. We will have a light to moderate rain tomorrow morning. Expect a wet drive into work and school. Much of the rain will be out by early afternoon. The story then turns to the wind. A surge of very warm air tomorrow will allow temperatures to spike into the 60s. The rapid change in air masses will also cause intense wind. A south wind tomorrow afternoon could gust over 47 mph at times. The strong winds continue into Thursday night as a colder air mass builds in. Wind damage and power loss a definite possibility.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday
The frigid temperatures combined with the wind and the water to create ice sculptures at...
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions
19 FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday for a steady morning rain followed by a damaging wind threat
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread steady rain and high winds Thursday