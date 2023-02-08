2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring heavy rain and damaging winds

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Widespread rain will move into the area after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through Thursday morning.

Winds will pick up after sunrise.

Before 9:00 a.m., winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, but through the afternoon, gusts may exceed 45 to 50 mph.

Sporadic tree damage may occur.

Power outages are also possible.

Be sure to keep your phone fully charged Thursday afternoon should you lose power.

Strong southwesterly winds will push warm air into the region.

High temperatures will top out in the low, and even a few mid, 60s.

Unfortunately, winds will remain quite high through Thursday evening, so the potential for power outages is moderate to high through 11:00 p.m. tomorrow.

After this system departs, temperatures will fall to more seasonable levels.

Highs on Friday will top out around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be the coldest day of our forecast with highs only in the low 30s.

For those of you hoping for a little snow, Friday may be our only opportunity for a while.

A few light snow showers will drift across the area Friday afternoon into the evening.

Sunshine will return for the weekend.

