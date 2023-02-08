2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 East Cleveland schools placed under lock-down after possible sighting of person with bomb

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Shaw High School and Prospect Academy were placed under lock-down for a short time Wednesday afternoon, after a possible sighting of a person with a bomb and assault rifle on Euclid Avenue, near the high school.

East Cleveland City Schools security officials and East Cleveland police officers immediately responded to the area.

After reviewing security footage, officials determined there was not such person in the area and the lock-down was lifted.

“Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed,” said East Cleveland City Schools officials.

