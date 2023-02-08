3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.

Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, the six separate carjackings happened on Aug. 17, 2022, Aug. 18, 2022 and Aug. 19. 2022.

“Crime does not stop at any jurisdictional border. Carjackings can happen to anyone at any time. Please remain vigilant, do not attempt to fight, and be aware of your surroundings,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “We will continue to bring these individuals to justice on behalf of the victims of these truly terrifying crimes.”

On Aug. 17, 2022, around 12 a.m., a 34-year-old victim was carjacked at gunpoint near Lakewood Heights Blvd. and Bunts Road in Cleveland.

On Aug. 17, 2022, around 5 p.m., a 64-year-old and a 73-year-old victim were carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Golden Avenue and East 80th Street in Cleveland.

On Aug. 17, 2022, around 9 p.m., a 46-year-old and 47-year-old, were carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station near Lakewood Heights Blvd. and Bunts Road in Cleveland.

On Aug. 17, 2022, around 11 p.m., a 49-year-old victim was hit in the head with a gun and kicked multiple times before being carjacked at a gas station near Center Ridge and Wagar Roads in Rocky River. The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

On Aug. 18, 2022, around 3:40 a.m., a 62-year-old victim was carjacked at a gas station near Brecksville and Rockside Roads in Independence.

On Aug. 19, 2022, around 12 a.m., a 23-year-old victim was pistol whipped near Mayfield and Coventry Roads in Cleveland Heights.

All three men were indicted on numerous charges; including: aggravated robbery, kidnapping, robbery and felonious assault.

They are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 9.

