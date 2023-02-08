2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighter responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the cities Little Italy neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 4:30 Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of 123rd Street.

According to officials, six adults escaped from the fire with no injuries being reported.

The cause is under investigation, but it believed to be electrical at this time.

Battalion Chief Tom Lally said the working smoke alarms in the home made the difference, and that the residents owe their life to them.

“Working smoke alarms got them up and got them out,” said Lally.

The estimated loss in the fire is $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

