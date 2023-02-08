2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

66-year-old woman with heart condition missing from Independence

A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in...
A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in Independence.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who has a heart condition and is missing.

A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in Independence.

The alert said Cooper drove away around 4:30 p.m. from the Holiday Inn on Rockside Road in Independence where she’s been staying.

She was traveling in a white 2001 Toyota Rav 4 with OH plate number ERJ-2662, according to the alert.

(This is not the actual car.) Beverly Cooper was traveling in a white 2001 Toyota Rav 4 with OH...
(This is not the actual car.) Beverly Cooper was traveling in a white 2001 Toyota Rav 4 with OH plate number ERJ-2662, according to a Missing Adult Alert.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Cooper is described by authorities as 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds.

Her hair is black and eyes are brown.

Call 911 if you see Beverly Cooper or know her location.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to...
City of Akron declares February 8 ‘LeBron James Day’
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls firefighters help in East Palestine
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls firefighters help in East Palestine
Garfield Heights house fire (Source: Maple Heights fire)
Garfield Heights officer rescues woman from house fire