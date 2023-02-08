66-year-old woman with heart condition missing from Independence
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who has a heart condition and is missing.
A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for Beverly L. Cooper, who was last seen Sunday in Independence.
The alert said Cooper drove away around 4:30 p.m. from the Holiday Inn on Rockside Road in Independence where she’s been staying.
She was traveling in a white 2001 Toyota Rav 4 with OH plate number ERJ-2662, according to the alert.
Cooper is described by authorities as 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds.
Her hair is black and eyes are brown.
Call 911 if you see Beverly Cooper or know her location.
