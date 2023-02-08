BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police has a limited supply of steering wheel locks to give to Hyundai owners due to the large amount of car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

These are the requirements the Brunswick Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

Proof of residence in the city

Owning a 2015-2021 Hyundai Kia that uses a key to start the ignition

Not having been supplied with a free wheel lock already

Pick one up at the Brunswick Police Department from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brunswick Police said you must drive your Hyundai to the station so an officer can demonstrate how to properly install the device.

“We have made several attempts to obtain similar anti-theft devices from Kia Motors USA to no avail,” Brunswick Police stated. “We will continue to request locks from Kia in an effort to supply them to Kia vehicle owners as well.”

Brunswick Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai (Brunswick Police)

