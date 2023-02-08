City of Akron declares February 8 ‘LeBron James Day’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - After LeBron James was announced as the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer Tuesday night, the city of Akron declared February 8, 2023 as LeBron James Day.

James broke the record for most points scored in the NBA, making him the leading all-time scorer with 38,390 points.

To commemorate the achievement, Mayor Daniel Horrigan declared Wednesday as LeBron James Day in the city of Akron.

CONGRATULATIONS LeBron James on becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer! Your actions both on and off the court have inspired us all. What an incredible career 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

“What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer, a record that may never be broken again. On the court, LeBron James has demonstrated elite athletic ability, determination, and grit over the course of his career,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Despite all the on-court and worldwide accolades, LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation has invested resources, time, and passion into creating generational change for Akron’s youth and families. His actions on and off the court are the prime example of leadership. 38,390 points in, and I cannot wait to see what he does next. On behalf of myself and the entire City of Akron, congratulations LeBron James!”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis | AP)

A video graphic is also set to play on the Akron Civic Theatre video board facing Lock 3 Park on King James Way in downtown Akron.

“We encourage all of Akron’s residents to look to LeBron’s incredible career as inspiration, and as a reminder that a kid from Akron can achieve anything with hard work, determination, and perseverance,” the city said in a release.

