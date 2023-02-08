2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Akron declares February 8 ‘LeBron James Day’

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - After LeBron James was announced as the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer Tuesday night, the city of Akron declared February 8, 2023 as LeBron James Day.

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark

James broke the record for most points scored in the NBA, making him the leading all-time scorer with 38,390 points.

To commemorate the achievement, Mayor Daniel Horrigan declared Wednesday as LeBron James Day in the city of Akron.

CONGRATULATIONS LeBron James on becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer! Your actions both on and off the court have inspired us all. What an incredible career 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

“What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer, a record that may never be broken again. On the court, LeBron James has demonstrated elite athletic ability, determination, and grit over the course of his career,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Despite all the on-court and worldwide accolades, LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation has invested resources, time, and passion into creating generational change for Akron’s youth and families. His actions on and off the court are the prime example of leadership. 38,390 points in, and I cannot wait to see what he does next. On behalf of myself and the entire City of Akron, congratulations LeBron James!”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to the team's NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)

A video graphic is also set to play on the Akron Civic Theatre video board facing Lock 3 Park on King James Way in downtown Akron.

“We encourage all of Akron’s residents to look to LeBron’s incredible career as inspiration, and as a reminder that a kid from Akron can achieve anything with hard work, determination, and perseverance,” the city said in a release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
6 saved by smoke alarms in early morning Little Italy house fire
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls firefighters help in East Palestine
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls firefighters help in East Palestine
Garfield Heights house fire (Source: Maple Heights fire)
Garfield Heights officer rescues woman from house fire
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash