Cleveland Heights High School lights up for alumni Super Bowl

Both Kelce brothers graduated from Cleveland Heights High School
Both Kelce brothers graduated from Cleveland Heights High School(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School lit up red, green and gold Tuesday night to support alumni playing in the Super Bowl Sunday.

Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, are playing in the upcoming Super Bowl on opposing teams.

The game has been nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl” as the two brothers’ teams will be competing for the title of league champion.

The east pillar and northeast clock tower are glowing green for the Eagles and the west pillar and southwest clock tower is red for the Chiefs, while the middle glows yellow for Cleveland Heights.

Kansas City and Philadelphia compete for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

