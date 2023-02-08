2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week

Need a break from cooking? Here’s Cleveland restaurants offering carry-out.
Cleveland Restaurant Week will run March 6 to March 18(tcw-woio)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release.

Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the press release says.

Cleveland Independents says beginning February 22, menus will be posted on www.clevelandrestaurantweek.com.

Members who opt to offer a different price point, restrict the days in which the promotion is being honored or opt out of offering carryout will include that information on their menus, according to the press release.

