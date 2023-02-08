Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release.

Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the press release says.

Cleveland Independents says beginning February 22, menus will be posted on www.clevelandrestaurantweek.com.

Members who opt to offer a different price point, restrict the days in which the promotion is being honored or opt out of offering carryout will include that information on their menus, according to the press release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.