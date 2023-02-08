AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by Akron Police:

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this car theft, call Det. R. Welser at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-00137803 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them - call 911 instead.

