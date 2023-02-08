2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by Akron Police:

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say(Akron Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this car theft, call Det. R. Welser at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-00137803 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them - call 911 instead.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court
Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases
No timetable yet for East Palestine residents to return home, officials say
Officials in East Palestine give update on trail derailment 7pm
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business