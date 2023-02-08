East Palestine residents wait to see when they can return home

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in East Palestine continue to wait for more test results on the air and water quality before allowing evacuated residents to return home.

Air quality concerns in East Palestine

Local, state and federal officials are hoping to have more information Wednesday morning.

Besides a number of East Palestine residents, the evacuation also includes 20 homes in Pennsylvania.

The train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine Friday, Feb. 3.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the evacuation and activated the Ohio National Guard.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Norfolk-Southern Railroad crews did a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars at risk of explosion. After the explosion, the chemicals were directed in a trench and set on fire.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, Scott Deutsch with Norfolk-Southern Railroad said four of the five train cars have been cleared and they are waiting for approval to cut them up and remove them from the site.

The Ohio National Guard remains on scene and are providing real-time data to the commander and have on-site labs and sophisticated monitoring equipment.

“Safety is the highest priority,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick. He added once the area is deemed to be safe, the evacuation order will be lifted.

The EPA has a webpage dedicated to updates about the derailment and its impacts on the surrounding environment.

