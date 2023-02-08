2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor DeWine approves 1st step in Amtrak expansion

Amtrack has stations in Marshall, Longview, and Mineola.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has approved the Ohio Rail Development Commission’s application for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service, according to a press release.

Officials say the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors.

“The information we gather from this effort will help us make informed decisions about federal opportunities for passenger rail in Ohio,” DeWine said.

The Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit corridors were identified by the state to advance for consideration, according to the release.

Officials say the Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 per corridor if the application is accepted.

A consultant would bring in a Service Development Plan, according to the release.

The release says the plan would be a comprehensive plan that includes information about the track improvements, equipment, stations and other facilities, operating costs, ridership, and required state subsidy that are needed to start service, according to the release.

