Kirtland Police offer free steering wheel locks for residents with a Hyundai

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kirtland Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents who own a Hyundai due to the increase in car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

“By providing steering wheel locks, Hyundai and Kirtland PD hope to help deter criminals from stealing your vehicle,” KPD said.

These are the requirements the Kirtland Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

Owning a 2016-2021 Hyundai that uses a key to start the ignition

Proof of residence in the city

Proof of registration

To schedule a time to pick up a steering wheel lock, call Ofc. Julia DeWolf at 440-256-3336 ext.153 or email jdewolf@kirtlandpolice.com.

“While these locks provide a visual deterrent, Kirtland Police encourages our citizens to always lock your vehicle and park in a garage, if possible,” KPD stated. “As always, prevention is the goal.”

Hyundai Motor America shared the following statement with Kirtland Police:

“In response to increasing thefts targeting our vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai Motor America has made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021. Additionally, Hyundai has taken a series of actions to deter thefts of affected vehicles, including an upcoming software update scheduled to be available beginning in March and provided at no cost to customers.In the interim, Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks, as available, to select law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models. We apologize for the inconvenience to affected customers. Owners may also bring their vehicles to a local Hyundai dealer for the purchase and installation of a customized security kit.”

[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]

[ Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners ]

[ Brunswick Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai ]

[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]

[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]

[ Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia ]

[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]

[ Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.