Medina Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents in the city or Lafayette Township who own a Kia due to the increase in car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

Here are the requirements the Medina Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while limited supplies last:

  • Proof of residence in the city of Medina or Lafayette Township
  • Owning a Kia manufactured prior to 2021
  • Owning a Kia that uses a push to start instead of a key to start the ignition
  • You have not already gotten a free lock

Pick up a steering wheel lock at the Medina Police Department at 150 W Friendship St.

