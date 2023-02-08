Medina Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents in the city or Lafayette Township who own a Kia due to the increase in car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.
Here are the requirements the Medina Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while limited supplies last:
- Proof of residence in the city of Medina or Lafayette Township
- Owning a Kia manufactured prior to 2021
- Owning a Kia that uses a push to start instead of a key to start the ignition
- You have not already gotten a free lock
Pick up a steering wheel lock at the Medina Police Department at 150 W Friendship St.
