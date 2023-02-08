2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia

Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia
Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia(Solon Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police is issuing free steering wheel locks to city residents with a Hyundai Kia due to the rise in car thefts across Northeast Ohio.

Here are the requirements the Solon Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

  • Proof of residence in the city of Solon from a driver’s license or other recent document such as a utility bill
  • Proof of registration
  • Owning a 2011-2021 Hyundai Kia that uses a key to start the ignition

Pick one up at the Solon Police Department from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]

[ Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners ]

[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]

[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]

[ Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]

[ Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Brunswick Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai
Brunswick Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court
Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases
No timetable yet for East Palestine residents to return home, officials say
Officials in East Palestine give update on trail derailment 7pm