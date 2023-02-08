Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police is issuing free steering wheel locks to city residents with a Hyundai Kia due to the rise in car thefts across Northeast Ohio.

Here are the requirements the Solon Police Department listed to get a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

Proof of residence in the city of Solon from a driver’s license or other recent document such as a utility bill

Proof of registration

Owning a 2011-2021 Hyundai Kia that uses a key to start the ignition

Pick one up at the Solon Police Department from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

