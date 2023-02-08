2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby police investigating dealership theft

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven cars were stolen from a Willoughby car dealership after being broken into Monday morning by an unknown suspect, according to a press release.

Police say Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby reported a break in around 7:30 a.m. after the suspect gained access by shattering a window pane in a garage door.

Surveillance footage shows at least four suspects breaking into the dealership and checking the key fobs for their cars around 4 a.m. Monday.

The suspects stole keys to new and used cars
The suspects stole keys to new and used cars(SOUECE: Willoughby Police Department)

The suspect took key fobs for new and used vehicles, the report says.

Officials say no alarms went off at the dealership during the theft.

Seven cars were found missing, according to the report.

Police say two Audi’s, a Dodge Charger, a Dodge Durango and three Jeep Grand Cherokees were all missing off of the lot.

An Audi was later recovered near East 55th Street in Cleveland, officials say.

