Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the victim is a 25-year-old woman, who died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.