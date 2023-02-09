Cuyahoga County indicts 11 on money laundering, prostitution charges connected to spas
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has indicted 11 people in charges including money laundering and prostitution, according to a press release.
Officials say the eleven people were working out of four spa locations in Cuyahoga and Lake County.
Officials released the list of spas found to be a part of the human trafficking ring - New Hi Spa in Strongsville, Helen Foot Spa in Middleburg Heights, Flexology Spa in Willowick, and Green Spa in Mentor.
Police say the operation was involved in establishing and running massage parlor businesses where sexual activity for hire occurred from June 2020 to August 2022.
“This criminal enterprise involved numerous individuals that took advantage of victims in multiple communities,” said Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett.
“The hours, manpower, and collaboration between all agencies involved was remarkable and proves that justice will always prevail,” Hammett said.
The press release included the individual charges for each person.
On February 8, 2023, Jujuan Tao was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Five counts of Promoting Prostitution
- Eight counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Fraudulent Actions Concerning A Tax Return
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Jianwen Chen was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Promoting Prostitution
- Six counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Duoxiu Yang was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Four counts of Promoting Prostitution
- Six counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Jin Lian Chen was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
- Eight counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Yixiu Chen was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Promoting Prostitution
- Six counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Joseph Scherer was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Michael Johnson was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Three counts of Promoting Prostitution
- Two counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Zhichen Fang was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Promoting Prostitution
- Two counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Quin Wang was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Promoting Prostitution
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Ling Lin was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
On February 8, 2023, Ai Hua Chen was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Promoting Prostitution
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
Agencies involved included the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (NOHTTF), the U.S. Secret Service Money Laundering Task Force, Strongsville Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Lake County Narcotics Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Medical Board.
