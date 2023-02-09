Cuyahoga County indicts 11 on money laundering, prostitution charges connected to spas

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has indicted 11 people in charges including money laundering and prostitution, according to a press release.

Officials say the eleven people were working out of four spa locations in Cuyahoga and Lake County.

Officials released the list of spas found to be a part of the human trafficking ring - New Hi Spa in Strongsville, Helen Foot Spa in Middleburg Heights, Flexology Spa in Willowick, and Green Spa in Mentor.

Police say the operation was involved in establishing and running massage parlor businesses where sexual activity for hire occurred from June 2020 to August 2022.

“This criminal enterprise involved numerous individuals that took advantage of victims in multiple communities,” said Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett.

“The hours, manpower, and collaboration between all agencies involved was remarkable and proves that justice will always prevail,” Hammett said.

The press release included the individual charges for each person.

On February 8, 2023, Jujuan Tao was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Five counts of Promoting Prostitution

Eight counts of Money Laundering

One count of Fraudulent Actions Concerning A Tax Return

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Jianwen Chen was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Promoting Prostitution

Six counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Duoxiu Yang was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Four counts of Promoting Prostitution

Six counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Jin Lian Chen was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Two counts of Promoting Prostitution

Eight counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Yixiu Chen was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Promoting Prostitution

Six counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Joseph Scherer was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Two counts of Promoting Prostitution

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Michael Johnson was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Three counts of Promoting Prostitution

Two counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Zhichen Fang was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Promoting Prostitution

Two counts of Money Laundering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Quin Wang was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Promoting Prostitution

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Ling Lin was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

Two counts of Promoting Prostitution

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Ai Hua Chen was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Promoting Prostitution

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Agencies involved included the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (NOHTTF), the U.S. Secret Service Money Laundering Task Force, Strongsville Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Lake County Narcotics Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Medical Board.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.