2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County indicts 11 on money laundering, prostitution charges connected to spas

Generic police lights shot
Generic police lights shot(WBTV/File)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has indicted 11 people in charges including money laundering and prostitution, according to a press release.

Officials say the eleven people were working out of four spa locations in Cuyahoga and Lake County.

Officials released the list of spas found to be a part of the human trafficking ring - New Hi Spa in Strongsville, Helen Foot Spa in Middleburg Heights, Flexology Spa in Willowick, and Green Spa in Mentor.

Police say the operation was involved in establishing and running massage parlor businesses where sexual activity for hire occurred from June 2020 to August 2022.

“This criminal enterprise involved numerous individuals that took advantage of victims in multiple communities,” said Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett.

“The hours, manpower, and collaboration between all agencies involved was remarkable and proves that justice will always prevail,” Hammett said.

The press release included the individual charges for each person.

On February 8, 2023, Jujuan Tao was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Five counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • Eight counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Fraudulent Actions Concerning A Tax Return
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Jianwen Chen was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Promoting Prostitution
  • Six counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Duoxiu Yang was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Four counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • Six counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Jin Lian Chen was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • Eight counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Yixiu Chen was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Promoting Prostitution
  • Six counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Joseph Scherer was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Michael Johnson was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Three counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • Two counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Zhichen Fang was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Promoting Prostitution
  • Two counts of Money Laundering
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Quin Wang was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Promoting Prostitution
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Ling Lin was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • Two counts of Promoting Prostitution
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

On February 8, 2023, Ai Hua Chen was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Promoting Prostitution
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Agencies involved included the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (NOHTTF), the U.S. Secret Service Money Laundering Task Force, Strongsville Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Lake County Narcotics Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Medical Board.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Cleveland man speaks out after surviving hit and run accident
This map from the U.S. EPA shows the number of air monitoring stations set up, to take reading...
Evaluating the EPA air monitoring numbers from the East Palestine train derailment
(Source: WOIO)
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded