19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Record warmth and rain today; damaging wind threat this afternoon/tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong area of low pressure is centered over Illinois this morning. The storm will track near Chicago early this afternoon then north of our area tonight. A surge of very warm air continues to move into Ohio. We have rain in the area this morning. This will give way to scattered showers the rest of the day. Strong winds will be the biggest issue moving forward, especially this afternoon and tonight. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts are in the forecast out of the south today then turning southwest by this evening. Power loss and scattered wind damage the main hazards. Record warmth as temperatures for a little while this afternoon spike well in the 60s. Colder air arrives behind the cold front later this afternoon and tonight. Strong winds continue through most of the night. A few showers around.

