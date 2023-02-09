2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Record-warmth and high winds today; showers before 7:00 p.m.

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wind Advisory remains in place this afternoon for most of northeast Ohio.

Wind gusts may reach 55 mph this afternoon, and this evening, in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and surrounding communities.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Erie, Huron, and Richland counties.

In these areas, wind gusts may reach 60 mph.

Sporadic power outages are possible through tonight.

Tree and property damage may occur.

Our team of meteorologists recommends spending time on the lower levels of your home today, if at all possible.

It’s also a good idea to keep your phone charged, in the event that you do lose power.

Winds won’t subside significantly until after sunrise tomorrow.

Regarding rain, only a few spotty showers will be possible before 7:00 p.m.

Colder air will plunge into the area overnight, and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by morning.

Friday will be significantly colder than it is right now.

High temperatures will only top out around 40 degrees.

Light, passing snow showers are possible Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

